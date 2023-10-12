THPD: Two arrested after chase

Oct. 12—Two men face charges after a police chase Wednesday night, according to Terre Haute police.

Kyle Morgenstern, 24, of Palestine, Illinois, was booked into Vigo County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and a bond violation warrant out of Illinois.

Lee Schlosser, 25, of Marshall, Illinois, was booked on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of paraphernalia hypodermic syringe.

Police said officers about 10:30 p.m. attempted a traffic stop near North 10th and Chestnut streets for multiple traffic violations.

The vehicle fled, traveled north through the city and onto Indiana 63 until it turned toward West Terre Haute on U.S. 150.

Vigo County deputies deployed stop sticks, and the pursuit soon came to an end near Seventh and Poplar streets in West Terre Haute. Both men were arrested without further incident.

Police reported finding methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a stolen handgun.