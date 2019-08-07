Update: THQ Nordic (STO:THQN B) Stock Gained 16% In The Last Year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the THQ Nordic AB (publ) (STO:THQN B) share price is up 16% in the last year, clearly besting than the market return of around -2.1% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow THQ Nordic for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year THQ Nordic grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 39%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 16% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about THQ Nordic as it was before. This could be an opportunity. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 60.07, the market remains optimistic.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that THQ Nordic has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on THQ Nordic's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

It's nice to see that THQ Nordic shareholders have gained 16% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 0.7% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. Is THQ Nordic cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

