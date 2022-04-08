"What Are Your Red Flags When Hiring?": This Twitter Thread Got Very Spicy After Bosses Accidentally Exposed Their Own Red Flags

Interviewing for a job can be so nerve-racking, so it's always interesting to hear about the other side of the hiring process and what exactly employers are looking for. Hearing this perspective can be really eye-opening — but you might not always like what you see.

Twitter user @soundslikecanoe recently asked, "What are your red flags when hiring? I want your spiciest takes only." And if the ensuing thread was a Taco Bell hot sauce, it would be the Diablo.

What are your red flags when hiring? 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩I want your spiciest takes only. 03:26 PM - 04 Apr 2022

And then things got even hotter after u/fhetnz shared screenshots of some of the wildest tweets on r/antiwork, where the post racked up over 5,000 comments.

One user described the thread as, "That moment when you realize that managers’ hiring preferences are no different than most people’s dating preferences, and about as scientific." Big yikes.

To be fair, a few of the replies on the original thread were genuinely useful and important to talk about, like this user who rightly calls out sexist behavior as the big ol' red flag it is.

@soundslikecanoe If a man, when asked a question by a woman, only makes eye contact with other men when responding. Unfortunately pretty common and a massive indicator for how he’d treat female colleagues if hired. 04:31 AM - 05 Apr 2022

And this tweet reminds me of a classic dating red flag: When your date is rude to a server, that can be a sign that they aren't as nice as they might have seemed.

@soundslikecanoe The "receptionist test" is pass/fail, all or nothing. Receptionist gets a scorecard evaluating how candidate interacts with and treats someone who ostensibly has nothing to do with the hiring decision. If you're rude to them (because they have nothing to offer), you're a pass. 06:18 PM - 04 Apr 2022

And it's very true that someone who doesn't fit into a laundry list of ideal qualifications could turn out to be one of your best hires.

@soundslikecanoe Most advice is wrong. Many of my greatest hires never would have gotten past typical HR screens. Exceptional people do not fit in typical patterns. Would you have hired Nikola Tesla? 05:20 PM - 04 Apr 2022

But a lot of the "red flags" were kinda red flags in themselves, TBH. Like, unless this job exclusively takes place at 7 a.m., this seems extreme??

Taking a new job is a big decision, though. Why don't you want people to think about it???

I refuse to believe this is real.

JUST PUT THE SALARY IN THE AD.

I feel like there's a very good and normal reason why a candidate wouldn't want their current boss to know they're applying for jobs...

Normalize employment gaps!!

In case anyone needs to hear this, turning down a potential hire over a gap in their résumé is discriminatory against parents, people with disabilities, and other protected classes. Don't do this.

This just seems invasive and bizarre.

And this is a manipulative game that I, personally, would nope out on in a heartbeat.

How would this even come up???

At this point, I genuinely can't tell if some of these people are joking.

This person, however, has made me actually LOL, and I would like to try my hand at this interview process, for science reasons...

@soundslikecanoe When candidates come in to interview at my company I put a plate of hot dogs in front of them. If they eat 1-2, red flag. If they eat 3-5, red flag. If they eat 6, red flag. If they eat 7… red flag. If they eat 8-9, blue flag. (not the same as green). I run a portable zoo 10:36 AM - 05 Apr 2022

In conclusion:

@soundslikecanoe You asked for red flags in candidates when hiring and all I’m seeing are red flags about the people doing the hiring in this thread. 😬 11:15 PM - 04 Apr 2022

What do you think about these red flags? Sound off in the comments.

