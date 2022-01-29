Threat of 50 Basis Points Is New World for 21st Century Traders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Greifeld
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Jerome Powell has spoken, and his pronouncements on rate policy have left investors as confused about what the Federal Reserve is planning as they have been in more than two decades. The result: a severe uptick in market volatility.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With three of the biggest intraday swings in a decade just in the past week, uneasiness in stocks is approaching levels last seen in March 2020, when the coronavirus outbreak began. The Cboe Volatility Index, an options-derived measure of equity turbulence, spent most of the last five days above 30, nearly twice its level at the start of the year.

Smack in the middle of the storm is Fed Chair Powell, who on Wednesday affirmed plans to begin withdrawing economic stimulus in March and -- worse, for the nerves of equity bulls -- turned down multiple opportunities to confirm the hiking cycle would be gradual.

The repricing was swift: the bond market is now bracing for five hikes in 2022, including an outside chance of a rare 50 basis-point move in March -- something not seen since 2000. While such a dramatic move is firmly an outlier view -- roughly 30 basis points of tightening is priced in, implying roughly one-in-five odds of a half-point hike -- it’s a possibility traders must consider. And that’s in turn roiling the stock market.

“Not only did he leave a 50 basis point increase on the table, but he also said they might be willing to hike rates at every meeting for a while,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., said of Powell. “Very few on Wall Street today remember how the market works when inflation is a problem.”

The S&P 500 rallied Friday to narrowly avoid a fourth straight week of losses, finishing the week 0.8% higher. Between a raft of big-tech earnings and the Fed’s meeting, the S&P 500 swung by an average of 3.4% per day in its most turbulent week since March 2020.

The bulk of the pain has been levied on richly valued tech stocks, which would theoretically be most vulnerable to an aggressive Fed hiking cycle. The Nasdaq 100 finished the week just 0.1% higher -- a tiny move that masks the most violent gyrations since the dot-com crash.

While investors have dealt with a tightening Fed before, it’s been a long time since they’ve had to confront one that’s been anything less than transparent in its intentions -- at least concerning the pace of increases. In 2015, then-Fed chair Janet Yellen said economic conditions were expected to “warrant only gradual increases” in rates. Back before the financial crisis broke out, Alan Greenspan’s template was to act “at a pace that is likely to be measured.”

Powell made no such “gradual” or “measured” pledge Wednesday. While he said the Fed is “of a mind” to hike in March, Powell repeatedly emphasized that there’s no set plan beyond that. The Fed chief also made clear that officials would be “humble” and “nimble” in their approach to adjusting policy.

To Bank of America analysts, that means that a 50 basis-point move to tame the hottest pace of inflation in nearly four decades can’t be ruled out.

“A humble & nimble Fed likely knows 50bps is appropriate,” analysts led by Mark Cabana wrote in a note Friday. “If the market prices 50bp in March, the Fed should follow.” While not a base case, “we see it as reasonable market risk/reward,” they wrote.

One source of solace: the Cboe’s index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, is pricing in more market uncertainty in the here-and-now than it is down the road -- a set-up known as inversion. Over the past week, its spot price has traded above the three-month futures contract, a departure from the norm.

Investors who might be facing their first unexpectedly aggressive Fed should be soothed by Powell’s confidence in the economy, said DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas. But that still leaves investors guessing the right interest rate to use to calculate share price values, he said.

“The only olive branch they offered to investors was the fact that the U.S. economy is running strong. That should translate into higher corporate profits in 2022 and support stock and corporate bond prices,” Colas wrote in a Thursday note. “What discount rate should the market use to capitalize those earnings? That is the question of the hour. And, perhaps, the year.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Dashes Spot Bitcoin ETF Hopes With Fidelity Rejection

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. regulator rejected yet another proposal for an ETF that would directly hold Bitcoin, adding to the fast-growing pile of denials and dimming hopes of the sought-after product getting cleared anytime soon.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosPost

  • No sports betting on Florida’s 2022 ballot as petition-gathering effort fails

    Florida voters won’t have a chance to decide whether to legalize sports betting after supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment backed by major online gambling companies FanDuel and DraftKings acknowledged Friday they lack the required signatures to make it on the 2022 ballot.

  • Fewest Bankruptcies Since 1966 Raise Fears of Japan Zombie Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan last year had the fewest bankruptcies in a half century.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate as 500,000 CarsThat’s how well the government’s response to the pandemic has worked in keeping businesses a

  • Market fears Fed will ‘overcorrect in an effort to regain credibility’: Strategist

    EDFR Director of Research Cameron Brandt joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recent stock rebounds as U.S. inflation reaches a 39-year high, market volatility, and the outlook for Fed policy.

  • Report: Bears GM Ryan Poles targeting Ian Cunningham for high-ranking front office job

    Bears GM Ryan Poles is expected to target Eagles director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for a "high-ranking" front office job.

  • Flash Sale: Smith & Wesson Knives and Self-Defense Gear 63% Off Today

    Save big on these Smith & Wesson products today.

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    For a long time, several high-growth companies have opted to prioritize market share over profitability. To create wealth, retail investors must learn to separate the wheat from the chaff -- growth companies that create long-term value from those that destroy shareholder value. Shares of mobile gaming and esports platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are currently down by over 89% from their all-time high of $46.30 on February 5, 2021.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.90, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session.

  • ‘I made $4m profit on crypto, but the bank won’t let me spend it’

    Imagine winning the lottery and not being able to spend the winnings. For Britain’s Bitcoin millionaires, who have made vast profits on cryptocurrencies, this is a reality, after being blocked from their own money.

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • The Nasdaq Has Plummeted 14% in 2022, but These 3 Dividend Kings Have Shrugged It Off

    On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve confirmed intentions to begin raising interest rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted to expect the unexpected, stating that the Fed would take a flexible approach to raise rates and respond to inflation as needed. Although it's a reasonable position to take, and could be the best course of action long term, the U.S. stock market tends to hate short-term uncertainty.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 63% to Buy Now

    This stock is taking a slightly different approach to your digital existence, and it could pay off big time.

  • Tech Is Still Getting Crushed. Here Are 15 Stocks to Buy in a Changed World.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.