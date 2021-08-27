Threat with bat leads to felony assault charge

Aug. 26—A man shopping at a Cumberland Square business Sunday retrieved a baseball bat from his vehicle and is alleged to have brandished it in a menacing way toward employees who confronted him over a shoplifting incident.

Steven Tylor Moore, 29, 210 Webb Ave., is charged with one count of felony aggravated assault in connection with the incident that occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Rural King.

Police were called to the business on a report of a verbal altercation between employees and a customer but when they arrived on the scene, officers were told of the baseball incident. Witnesses filled out statements for police.

Sgt. John Karlsven wrote in his report police were able to locate Moore behind a residence on Oak Grove St. Moore denied an altercation took place. A woman identified as his girlfriend refused to comment on the incident but did not deny something took place.

A resident told police Moore had come to his residence and left a baseball bat, which the resident turned over to police.

Moore was transported to the Justice Center for booking and during the transport made general statements against officers involved. He was placed in jail, bond set and will make an appearance in General Sessions Court at a later date.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com