Threat and BB gun leads to weapons conviction

Dec. 16—Nashua resident Melvin Campbell will spend 2-to-4 years in state prison for pointing a BB gun at an adversary and threatening to harm him, a Hillsborough County prosecutor announced.

The incident, which took place Sept. 28 outside a rooming house at 168 Merrimack St., prompted a lengthy SWAT response, according to a statement issued by Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin.

Police found Campbell in an apartment bedroom, the BB gun in a laundry basket.

Hillsborough County prosecutor Thomas Craig said Campbell threatened to blow the flag off the chest of his adversary, which police believed was a gang reference.

Campbell pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.