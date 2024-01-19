Threat to Britain from hostile states ‘highest since Cold War’

Grant Shapps after meeting Nikos Christodoulides, the president of Cyprus, in Nicosia - Petros Karadjias/AP

Britain is facing its most acute threat from hostile states since the Cold War owing to the triple menace of Iran, China and Russia, the head of counter-terrorism policing has warned.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said there had been a fourfold increase in Scotland Yard’s workload on tackling espionage and foreign interference since the Salisbury attacks in 2018 and a new dedicated unit had been set up to combat the risk.

It comes as Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, told The Telegraph he did not wish to be “alarmist” when he warned that it was not “inevitable” hostile nations could be kept at bay.

He made the comments after civilians were told by a top Nato military official to prepare for all-out war with Russia in the next 20 years.

On Friday, Germany warned that President Putin could attack Nato in as little as five years.

Also on Friday, the US military carried out another round of strikes against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, targeting missile launchers that were preparing for attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

Earlier this month British and US fighter jets dropped bombs on terrorist targets after the Houthis attacked a Royal Navy warship in the region.

Matt Jukes, Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said Iran, China and Russia were all prepared to use organised criminals to further their ends in the UK - James Manning/PA

On Friday Mr Jukes said that while Iran, China and Russia all operated differently there were some consistent emerging trends, including the use of organised criminals to carry out their orders in the UK.

He warned that the upcoming elections in Britain and the United States would provide hostile states with an opportunity to interfere in democracy, adding that the threat was at its most acute for decades.

He said: “We are very concerned by the risk of espionage, foreign interference from state apparatus and hostile state activity.

“We are talking about part of the state apparatus of Iran, China and Russia, that triple threat is different in each case but we are seeing some trends.”

He added: “The whole environment is very different, probably the most acute picture of threat around espionage and foreign interference, these state threats, the most acute threat since the Cold War.

“We have new powers and as a result of that and as a result of our determination to be front footed we have created a new investigation team to counter state threats.

“Specialist officers will be dedicated to investigating those state threats, jointly with our intelligence partners on our shared mission.”

Civilians may have to be mobilised

On Thursday, Nato Adml Rob Bauer said large numbers of civilians would need to be mobilised in case of the outbreak of war and governments should put in place systems to manage the process.

He said: “We have to realise it’s not a given that we are in peace. And that’s why we [Nato forces] are preparing for a conflict with Russia.

“But the discussion is much wider. It is also the industrial base and also the people that have to understand they play a role.”

Earlier this week Sweden asked all of its citizens to brace for war ahead of the country formally joining the alliance.

Mr Shapps told The Telegraph on Friday: “It is vital that we continue to lead, deter hostile states and act to defend our country whenever and wherever we need.

‘It’s not being alarmist, it’s being ready’

“But I would also say that nothing is inevitable. We can deter such threats by being prepared and standing strong with our allies. That is why we are investing in our Armed Forces and our allies.

“This is not about being alarmist. It’s about being ready and being in the right place to defend our interests.”

In Germany, Boris Pistorius, the defence minister, also commented on the likelihood of war with Russia.

He said: “We have to take into account that Vladimir Putin will one day even attack a Nato country.

“Our experts expect a period of five to eight years in which this could be possible.

“At the moment I don’t think a Russian attack is likely.”

On Friday Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania signed an agreement to build bunkers to bolster the defences along their borders with Russia and Belarus.

Mr Jukes also said that Scotland Yard has received almost 100 reports of war crimes relating to the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

While some of the complaints refer to the terror attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7, the vast majority allege atrocities carried out by Israel against the Palestinians.

Earlier this month, Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, criticised the Metropolitan Police for its role in investigating war crimes in the region, suggesting it represented a “worrying politicisation” of the force.

Critics also said rather than becoming embroiled in international matters, Scotland Yard ought to focus on domestic priorities such as tackling knife crime.

But defending the investigation, Mr Jukes, said the Met had a legal obligation under the Statute of Rome to support the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is carrying out a long running investigation into Israel.

Mr Jukes said since the start of the conflict, Scotland Yard had received a total of 92 war crimes referrals, with 19 relating to Hamas and 73 to the actions of Israel.

He said a small team of dedicated officers were working their way through the referrals and had so far passed the details of one case to the ICC in the Hague.