Threat closes Cheboygan Area Schools Friday

CHEBOYGAN — A threat of violence made over social media prompted the closure of Cheboygan Area Schools on Friday.

In a notice posted to the district's website, school officials said "Late this (Thursday) evening, we were made aware of a threat towards a non specified Cheboygan school on social media. In order to give law enforcement time to investigate the situation Cheboygan Area Schools will be closed tomorrow. We will update the situation once we have more information from law enforcement. We take all threats seriously and will work with law enforcement closely to ensure that our students and staff are safe at all times."

In a Friday press release, Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont said CCE 911 received a call at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 from a concerned individual about a snapchat photo she just saw. The snapchat message was a threat directed at the Cheboygan Area High School. The threat stated “Don’t go to school tmr ima shoot it up.” With another stating “Y’all if you are from Cheboygan don’t go to school tomorrow ig there is someone coming with a gun so be careful y’all.”

Dale Clarmont

The information was directed to the Cheboygan Department of Public Safety and the Cheboygan County Sheriff Department school resource officer.

“In a very short amount of time I directed my staff to make contact with the Cheboygan Schools Superintendent Paul Clark. The decision was made to cancel school for Friday Dec. 3, out of an abundance of caution while the investigation continued,” said Clarmont in the release.

During the investigation, several witnesses were located and talked with. The Michigan State Police Intel Analyst unit was contacted and all information obtained pointed to a suspect. Deputies from the Cheboygan County Sheriff Department made contact with the suspect and probable cause was developed.

“With the cooperation of several agencies we were able to make contact with a suspect, determine the threat level and conclude the treat was made by one individual,” said Clarmont. “I am absolutely proud of the law enforcement effort in this investigation. We were able to take the information, analyze it, develop and contact a suspect in about two hours.”

Story continues

Clarmont said the suspect is a 15-year-old male from Cheboygan.

Superintendent Clark said he was thankful for the quick resolution in this case.

“It was late in the evening when we were notified of a suspect but to ensure the minds of the parents and the students we still kept the schools closed for Friday which gave enough time to ensure the safety of the students and the security of the schools," he said.

The threat was made just days following a deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County that resulted in the deaths of four students.

More: Latest updates on Oxford High School shooting: Schools on edge as Oxford grieves

More: Slew of copycat threats across metro region trouble administrators, parents

“I just want the citizens of this county to know that law enforcement takes these threats very serious, we use all of our available resources to hold these individuals accountable. Unfortunately these threats happen after a tragedy such as that occurred at the Oxford High School. I want those individuals who think about doing this to understand and hear me clearly; we will go after you and we will get you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law whether you think it is a joke or not, it is terrorism and you will be charged as such,” said Clarmont.

Clark added that “I want to thank our law enforcement for the job they did and our working relationship we have. Not only did they find the person they suspect did this, they went to the school to ensure there is no threat."

School Resource Officer Ron Fenlon with the Cheboygan County Sheriff Department said many of the students believe messages can be hidden or deleted.

“I would like the students to know and realize there is nothing that goes away when put on social media. If you make a threat there are severe consequences. Law enforcement has the tools to find you," he said.

Fenlon also added that Ok2Say is available as an anonymous tip line for schools and students. Fenlon said he is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for any reason pertaining to students or the schools in Cheboygan County. He can be reached at (231) 420-3388 or 911.

Clarmont commended the caller who initiated the investigation.

“Because of what she saw and decided to report it immediately we were able to get on top of it and resolve it quickly. Anyone — parents, students alike that see or hear anything that could even be perceived as a threat — we ask you make that phone call.”

The male juvenile has been apprehended and the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office filed a petition to the 53rd Circuit Court Probate Division, Cheboygan County, with a hearing scheduled for Dec. 3.

Clarmont said the collaborative effort of law enforcement was paramount and included the sheriff department, Cheboygan Department of Public Safety, St. Ignace Police Department, Michigan State Police Intel Analyst Unit and the Charlevoix Sheriff Department Computer Crimes Unit.

Clark said school will be back in session on Monday Dec. 6.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Threat closes Cheboygan Area Schools Friday