Threat to crash plane into US Capitol on day Biden election win certified is made on air traffic control frequencies

Graeme Massie
Threat to fly a plane into Capitol building on certification of the election day is made on air traffic control frequencies

(Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The FBI launched an investigation after air traffic controllers heard a threat to crash an airplane into the US Capitol on the day Joe Biden’s election win is certified.

The shocking message said that the terror act would be done to “avenge” the death of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

"We are flying a plane into the Capitol on Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged,” the message heard by controllers in New York said according to CBS News.

The threat was made on the one year anniversary of the 2020 drone strike killing ordered by Donald Trump.

It is unknown who made the threat and federal officials reportedly do not believe that it is credible.

But the threat is being investigated by the FAA for the breach of aviation communication frequencies.

CBS says that air traffic controllers have been told to report any threat or aircraft deviating from its flight path.

The FBI would not comment specifically but said that it takes “all threats to public safety seriously.”

Mr Biden’s electoral college win will be certified during a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Mr Trump has refused to concede the race to Mr Biden despite the outgoing president’s false claims of voter fraud having repeatedly been debunked and rejected by state officials and judges.

But a group of 12 senators, lead by Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, say they will refuse to certify the electoral college results during Wednesday’s joint session of Congress.

They have been joined as many as 140 Republican House members, who also say they will oppose it.

It is unlikely that the opposition to certification will make any difference as the Republicans do not have majority support in both houses.

Vice President Mike Pence has also reportedly told Mr Trump that he does not have the power to change the election result in his favour, as demanded by the president.

