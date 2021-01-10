'Threat to democracy': Democrats prepare Monday to begin impeachment of Trump over DC riots

WASHINGTON – House Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment as early as Monday alleging the president should be removed from office days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gave the green light to beginning the impeachment process after an "hourslong conversation ... unlike any other'' with her caucus.

“It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with ... a motion for impeachment," she said in a statement issued by her office Friday evening.

House leaders are still discussing how best to proceed against Donald Trump, who would be the first president to be impeached twice. In December 2019, the House impeached him on charges based on his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the son of Joe Biden, his rival in the presidential race.

Democrats could introduce their impeachment article as soon as Monday, according to a person familiar with the effort. Monday is the next time the House is scheduled to meet in pro forma session, at 11 a.m.

Friday, lawmakers, including Reps. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Ted Lieu, D-Calif., circulated a four-page article of impeachment alleging "incitement of insurrection" and labeling Trump "a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution."

The article accuses Trump of engaging in "High Crimes and Misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States." It alleges he egged on thousands of supporters during a rally near the White House Wednesday to march to the Capitol in support of lawmakers trying to stop the count of Electoral College votes recognizing Biden as the winner of the election Nov. 3.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., sponsored a similar article of impeachment.

For weeks, Trump has tried to cast the election that Biden won decisively as fraught with widespread fraud – and therefor illegitimate. Election officials in several states and dozens of court decisions found no evidence to back his claims.

The president and his allies saw Wednesday's ceremonial count in Congress of the Electoral College tally as their last chance to stop Biden's ascension.

President Donald Trump encourages protesters to "walk down to the Capitol" where lawmakers were set to confirm Joe Biden as president Jan. 6 before the rally became violent.

"We're going to walk down, and I'll be there with you. ... We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them," he told the crowd. "Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."

Shortly after, throngs of protesters forcibly entered the Capitol building, ransacking offices, vandalizing rooms and forcing lawmakers to scurry for safety. Five people died as a result, including a protester who was shot by police and a Capitol Police officer who died from injuries inflicted by the mob. Trump never joined them in the march.

"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government," the House impeachment article reads. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coordinate branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

If the article is introduced Monday, the House could approve it as soon as midweek. It would head to the Senate for a trial, where it would take at least two-thirds of the members voting for conviction for Trump to be removed from office.

White House spokesman Judd Deere slammed the move Friday.

"As President Trump said yesterday, this is a time for healing and unity as one nation," he said. "A politically motivated impeachment against a president, who has done a great job, with 12 days remaining in his term will only serve to further divide our great country."

The two top Democrats in Congress, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, called on Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Pelosi said that if Pence or the Cabinet didn't act to remove Trump, Congress would consider impeachment.

"Nearly fifty years ago, after years of enabling their rogue President, Republicans in Congress finally told President Nixon that it was time to go," Pelosi wrote in a "Dear colleague" letter issued Friday. "Today, following the President’s dangerous and seditious acts, Republicans in Congress need to follow that example and call on Trump to depart his office – immediately. If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action."

Biden said Friday it's "a decision for Congress to make" whether to impeach Trump before his term ends Jan. 20.

“I’ve thought for a long, long time that President Trump wasn’t fit to hold the job. That’s why I ran,” Biden said. “What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide.”

Impeachment or use of the 25th Amendment has garnered little Republican support – only one House Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., openly called for Trump's removal.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., sometimes a Trump critic, said Friday on "CBS This Morning" that if the House advanced impeachment articles, "I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move" because he believed Trump disregarded his oath of office

Democrats first impeached Trump in December 2019, alleging he abused his powers to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open politically motivated investigations into Biden's son Hunter. The Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment in February 2020.

