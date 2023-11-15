Threat found at LISD Tech Center investigated; classes to remain in session

ADRIAN — Classes at the Lenawee Intermediate School District Tech Center were expected to be in session Wednesday after police investigated a threat found Tuesday in a restroom and determined there was no reason to expect the threat will be carried out.

Unless directed by police, the Tech Center will be open for students Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 15-16, with enhanced police, including K9 units, and administrative presence, a news release from the LISD said. Any changes to that plan will be communicated accordingly.

The main entrance leading into the Lenawee Intermediate School District Tech Center is pictured in May 2021.

At about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Tech Center student reported to the school administration a threat that was written on a Tech Center restroom wall, the news release said. The threat was found after most students had departed for the day.

Upon learning of the threat, the LISD administration notified the Adrian Police Department, the release said. Officers began an investigation into the threat.

"Additionally, the LISD has enacted its threat assessment procedures, which have been informed by school threat assessment experts and developed in cooperation with law enforcement," the release said.

"Based on the information that has been collected thus far by law enforcement and the LISD, we have no reason to believe that the threats will be carried out," the release said.

A small list of possible suspects have been identified, the release said. None of them will attend the Tech Center until they are cleared of any involvement in the threat. Anyone responsible for the threat will be held accountable both criminally and through school disciplinary proceedings. Anyone who makes a threat of violence against students or school employees at school can be charged with a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to a year in jail or, if the threat was made with specific intent, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

"The LISD and local law enforcement will continue to do everything within their power to prevent and respond to threats of school violence," the release said. "These threats are disruptive and unnecessarily create fear and distress among students and staff. They are also costly to investigate and prosecute the individuals responsible."

Anyone with information related to this threat or who may be responsible is asked to contact the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4808 or the LISD at 517-265-2119. Tips also may be emailed to jperry@adrianmi.gov or Mark.Haag@lisd.us.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: LISD Tech Center open after threat investigated