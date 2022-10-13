Threat found in restroom at Warren County Career Center

Oct. 12—A threat found in a restroom Wednesday at the Warren County Career Center prompted a lockdown, a large police presence and for school to dismiss early.

The threat was reported around noon at the school in the 3500 block of Ohio 48 just north of Lebanon, but Melissa Boggs, the career center's marketing and communications director, said she did not know whether it involved a boy's or girl's restroom.

As a precaution, the WCCC campus at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown also was placed on lockdown, she said.

A K-9 was used to sweep the building before students were released in a staggered dismissal, but nothing was found and no injuries were reported.

"The person who did this will be held to account," Boggs said. "We take this and any threat to the school, staff and students very seriously."

She said this is the first threat incident at the school this year and that it is under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies detained a person at the scene who has no affiliation with WCCC, staff or students, for refusing to leave the premises, Boggs said.