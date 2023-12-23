Threat investigation leads to arrest of Ravenna couple on firearms charges, sheriff says

Two people were arrested this week after threats were made to kill a Ravenna Township man, the Portage County Sheriff's Office reported.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that the threats were reported Dec. 19, and a suspect was arrested the the following day.

As a result of their investigation, deputies arrested Jason Flynn, 47, and charged him with having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor child endangering. A search warrant was executed at his home Dec. 20, authorities said, where they found 12 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and controlled substances. Flynn is prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous criminal offenses, deputies said.

Also arrested was Jennifer Clingerman, 46, who was at the residence that is shared with Flynn and her child. During the investigation, the sheriff's office said, Clingerman told investigators that she purchased and/or provided multiple firearms for Flynn despite knowing that he is prohibited from possessing them. A detective from the sheriff's office assigned to Portage County Job and Family Services arrived to help with the investigation involving the child.

Clingerman was charged with unlawful transaction in weapons, a fourth-degree felony. and misdemeanor child endangering.

Flynn and Clingerman were taken to the Portage County Justice Center for booking.

