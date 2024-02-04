Threat leads to police response at Nashville Christian School dance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A school dance was interrupted over the weekend after police responded to a threat that was allegedly made against a student, officials said.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), officers were sent to the Nashville Christian School on Saturday, Feb. 3 to respond an apparent threat that was made at a dance the school was hosting.

Authorities reported the incident involved a student who allegedly threatened another student.

The student who made the threat was reportedly out of the county and had no way of getting to the location, police said.

According to MNPD, the threat was made against one student and had nothing to do with the school or the other students in attendance.

Authorities reported the mobile crisis unit put a safety plan into place as law enforcement responded to the scene.

In a statement to News 2, officials confirmed officers contacted the student who made the threat and their parents. It remains unclear if the student is facing any charges for the incident.

No other information was released.

