Threat made at Kalkaska High School, schools remain open

Dec. 13—KALKASKA — Law enforcement officers were called to Kalkaska Public Schools after a shooting threat was found on a bathroom stall at the high school.

The school administration decided to bring in additional law enforcement for Tuesday and Wednesday, but not to cancel classes.

Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said he is working with law enforcement to investigate the threat today in hopes that they will find the person responsible.

"I'm always really concerned when we get something like this, but we're working with law enforcement and they believe we're okay to have school today," Heitmeyer said. "If we are able to identify who did this, we'll feel a lot better tomorrow."

Heitmeyer said there has not yet been a decision to cancel school for any reason, and he hopes that it does not come to that.

The writing specifically stated an intent to "shoot up the school" on Wednesday, Heitmeyer said.

On Monday evening, the school administration called all parents in the district informing them that a threat was made and that school would remain open.

According to Kalkaska County Undersheriff David Wagner, deputies have utilized canine units to search for weapons at the school, as well as implement a "large officer presence," in the school on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The kids here are safe, that's our number one priority," Wagner said. "I'm one hundred percent confident in that."

Attendance is down at all the school's building on Tuesday, Heitmeyer said. He did not have estimates on the percent of students in attendance.

"One of the biggest frustrations of a situation like this is it scares families. It makes them nervous about sending their kids to school," Heitmeyer said. "We don't want that. We want to be a very safe place for kids."

As of Tuesday afternoon Wagner said the sheriff's office had all of the juvenile suspects responsible for the threat identified.

Story continues

"We are currently interviewing them right here in the sheriff's office," he said. "I'm confident that we have all the parties involved."

Wagner declined to give information about the kids currently in custody, because they are under 18-years-old.

Last year, after the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that left four students dead, schools throughout the state received threats for weeks afterwards.

In Grand Traverse County, students who made threats toward the school at that time and were caught, were charged with "false report or threat of terrorism" by the county prosecutor.

It is a felony charge with a maximum sentence of 20 years in Michigan.

The case is still currently under active investigation with the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office.