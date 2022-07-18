Threat of more strikes as public sector workers face below-inflation pay rises

Nadhim Zahawi will stress the need to bring inflation under control - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Two million public sector workers are expected to be given below-inflation pay rises in a move that could trigger a fresh wave of strikes.

Decisions on next year’s pay for teachers, soldiers, doctors and nurses, police, prison officers and other workers paid by the Government will be announced on Tuesday.

Many of the rises are expected to be between four per cent and five per cent, roughly in line with private sector pay changes – but inflation could hit 11 per cent this year.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor, and other Cabinet ministers are expected to argue that pay restraint is needed to make sure this year’s inflationary spike does not become a long-term phenomenon.

But trade unions were on Monday already threatening more industrial action if the Government went ahead with below-inflation pay rises.

Ministers have been grappling with how to balance the twin problems of soaring inflation and stuttering growth, known as stagflation.

In a speech on Tuesday, Mr Zahawi – who dropped out of the Tory leadership contest last week – will stress the need to bring inflation under control.

He is expected to say: “That means delivering sound public finances to avoid pushing up demand still further, providing help for households as they deal with the worst price rises in over a generation.

“And, where we can, easing the supply constraints that are the underlying cause of high inflation. The country should feel confident that we can, and we will, get inflation back under control”.

Both he and Boris Johnson have promised that there will be no major tax and spending changes before the next Tory leader and prime minister is announced on Sep 5.

Tory ministers have long been concerned that big public sector pay rises could fuel inflation and trigger a 1970s-style wage-price spiral.

Wage increases will be paid from the existing three-year spending settlement signed off by Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson, meaning no overall departmental spending increases are expected.

There were warnings from trade unions about the implications of offering five per cent increases. Sara Gorton, the head of health at Unison, said: “With inflation expected to go even higher this week, reports of a five per cent wage rise won’t go down well with struggling NHS staff.

“The public understands an above-inflation pay increase is needed or fed-up health workers won’t hang around. If the staffing exodus continues, waits for ambulances, operations and other treatments won’t reduce.

“The Government says it’s committed to the NHS, but a pay increase falling far short of prices won’t take the heat out of the staffing crisis. Ministers must avoid stumbling into an unnecessary dispute by giving a fair pay rise that protects patients and the NHS too.”

Pat Cullen, the general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, said: “Staff will find yet another real-terms fall in salaries completely unacceptable.

“There are tens of thousands of vacant nurse jobs, and unfair treatment will push more out of the profession. Nursing is a highly skilled profession which deserves fair pay. Their work and current personal hardship warrants better from Government, and ministers must do the right thing by nursing.”