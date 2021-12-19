Omicron threat looms over winter holidays in Europe and U.S.

FILE PHOTO: Children age 5-11 receive vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.

In the United States, White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci urged https://www.reuters.com/world/us/covid-omicron-variant-raging-through-world-traveling-increases-risk-fauci-2021-12-19 people travelling to visit loves ones to get booster shots and always wear masks in crowded public spaces.

He said Omicron was "raging through the world" and that travelling will increase the risk of infection even among vaccinated people. Since the start of the month, U.S. COVID cases have risen 50%, according to a Reuters tally.

Dutch urban centres were largely deserted https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/netherlands-starts-painful-christmas-coronavirus-lockdown-2021-12-19 as the country began a snap lockdown that threw people's Christmas plans into disarray.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the shutdown on Saturday evening, ordering the closure of all but essential stores, as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places from Sunday until at least Jan. 14.

Omicron, a very contagious variant first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong, has raced around the globe and been reported in 89 countries, the World Health Organization said on https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/omicron-cases-doubling-15-3-days-areas-with-local-spread-who-2021-12-18 Saturday. It said the number of Omicron cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/omicron-cases-doubling-15-3-days-areas-with-local-spread-who-2021-12-18 in areas with community transmission, but noted that much remains unknown about the variant, including the severity of the illness it causes.

While the Netherlands took the plunge and shut down much of public life to prevent its healthcare system from being overwhelmed, several other European governments are considering additional curbs - at a time when businesses count on people spending more heavily than usual on shopping, entertainment and travel.

Overall COVID infections are rising in 64 out of 240 countries https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi and territories tracked by Reuters, with 12 countries recording more cases than at any point during the pandemic, including the United Kingdom.

Sajid Javid, the health minister, declined https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-health-minister-doesnt-rule-out-new-covid-restrictions-before-christmas-2021-12-19 on Sunday to rule out the chance that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will impose further restrictions before Christmas.

He said the government was taking the "sobering" advice of its scientists seriously, was watching the data closely, and would balance both against the broader impact of restrictions on areas such as businesses and education.

Johnson is reeling after a series of scandals and missteps, and more than 100 of his own Conservative lawmakers this week voted against the government's latest measures to tackle what he had warned was going to be a "tidal wave" of Omicron cases.

Javid said Johnson was not too politically weak to bring in further curbs if necessary.

In Italy, the government is considering new measures to avoid a surge in infections during the holiday period, local newspapers reported on Sunday.

After meeting with ministers on Dec. 23, Prime Minister Mario Draghi could mandate that people who have been vaccinated also show a negative test to access crowded places, including nightclubs and stadiums, daily Corriere della Sera reported.

Germany's health minister Karl Lauterbach ruled out a Christmas lockdown on Sunday but warned a fifth COVID-19 wave could no longer be stopped, adding that he viewed mandatory vaccination as the only way to end the pandemic.

(Reporting by Reuters newsrooms; Writing by Frances Kerry and Lisa Shumaker; Editing by John Stonestreet and Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron -Fauci

    The Omicron virus is raging across the world as the winter holiday season approaches, making COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots more crucial than ever for traveling Americans, chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. Omicron has been found through testing in 43 out of 50 U.S. states https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/omicron-variant.html and around 90 countries so far after first being identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong in late November. The number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/omicron-cases-doubling-15-3-days-areas-with-local-spread-who-2021-12-18 in areas with community transmission and is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

  • Biden address planned for Tuesday as COVID cases surge

    A White House official confirmed to CBS News that President Biden plans to speak about the Omicron variant on Tuesday. As COVID case numbers rise nationwide, New York State on Saturday reported a second consecutive single-day record with nearly 22,000 new infections.

  • Fox News Host Advises Viewers Against Boosters as COVID Rages

    As the Omicron variant rips through the country and New York City experiences a record surge in COVID-19 cases headed into the holidays, public health officials have one big message for all Americans over 16 years old: Get your booster right now.But Fox News viewers got a very different message when they tuned in to The Five on Friday afternoon. According to the channel’s self-described comedy host, you’re better off with “nature’s vaccination.”“If you urge a booster for Omicron, does that mean

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: 'I can't vote for it'

    Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, seemingly dealing a fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril. Manchin told “Fox News Sunday” that he always has made clear he had reservations about the bill and that now, after five-and-half months of discussions and negotiations, “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation.” In an unusually confrontational response to a senator whose vote is crucial, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Manchin's statement “a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position" and “a breach of his commitments" to Biden and congressional Democrats.

  • Fauci: We did not anticipate extent of omicron's mutations

    President Biden's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday that while officials anticipated new coronavirus variants, they did not anticipate the extent of omicron's mutations."We definitely saw variants coming. I think ... what was not anticipated was the extent of the mutations in the amino acid substitutions in omicron, which is really unprecedented," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union.""It kind of came out of...

  • Three Cryptos to Watch: An LTC Move Back to $150 Should Support ETH and XRP

    After a second consecutive day in the red, a move through the day’s pivots would be needed to avoid another pullback.

  • Robert F Kennedy Jr admits invite to his holiday party asked for people to be vaccinated or tested for Covid

    ‘I guess I’m not always the boss at my own house,’ vaccine sceptic says

  • WHO: Omicron Detected In 89 Countries, Cases Doubling Fast

    COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission.

  • President Biden is set to address the nation Tuesday with a stark warning for unvaccinated people

    President Biden will address the nation Tuesday as COVID-19 cases rise amid the Omicron variant. Biden will issue a "stark warning" to unvaccinated people, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

  • This Butter Option May Now Be the Healthiest, New Study Says

    It's safe to say that people have been wary of using margarine for quite some time. But the debate of using margarine versus butter has become a bit more complicated. According to a recent study from Public Health Nutrition, newer versions of margarine may now be the healthier option over butter.In 2015, the FDA formally determined that partially hydrogenated oils—which are very heavy in trans fats—can no longer be agreed upon as entirely "safe" to put in your food. Because of this, these synthe

  • Colts won’t have Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly against Patriots

    The Colts won’t have Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly for the second consecutive game on Saturday night.

  • Diversify Your Portfolio the Right Way ⁠— Here Are 5 Assets With Low to Negative Correlation With the Volatile Stock Market

    Worried about the stock market? Look for assets that zig when stocks zag.

  • Retirement expert details '3 things that this younger generation should start thinking about'

    Nationwide Retirement Institute SVP Kristi Rodriguez joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how GenZ and millennials can jumpstart their retirement planning.

  • Omicron is 'raging through the world,' Fauci says; variant makes up nearly 3% of US cases: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus makes up nearly 3% of COVID-19 cases in the US. The CDC has detected the new strain in 43 states. Latest news.

  • Kamala Harris, in interview, says administration did not anticipate Omicron variant

    Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not anticipate the variants that have led to a fifth wave of COVID-19, and she underestimated the role misinformation would play in prolonging the pandemic.

  • U.S. COVID-19 vaccine mandate revived, Supreme Court showdown looms

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, which covers 80 million American workers, prompting opponents to rush to the Supreme Court to ask it to intervene. The ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which applies to businesses with at least 100 workers. "It is difficult to imagine what more OSHA could do or rely on to justify its finding that workers face a grave danger in the workplace," said the opinion.

  • Twitter reacts to Jake Paul’s vicious KO of Tyron Woodley in boxing rematch

    Check out the top Twitter reactions to Jake Paul's highlight-reel knockout of Tyron Woodley in their boxing rematch.

  • Fauci warns omicron surge 'inevitable' ahead of holidays

    White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that an upcoming surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus was "inevitable."

  • Michigan blueberry farmers persevere despite bleak economic future

    Times are tough for Michigan blueberry farmers, and it doesn't look like they're going to get better anytime soon.

  • The Week in 'Wives: RHOSLC is tense, RHOC is served, and RHOM is back

    The best, worst, and wildest moments from this week on The Real Housewives.