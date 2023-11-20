A threat prompted the Lakota West Freshman School to be placed on lockdown Monday afternoon, police said.

The West Chester Police Department said the threat was under investigation.

The lockdown was a precautionary measure and all students are safe, police officials said just before 2 p.m.

The school district is expected to release more information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Threat prompts lockdown at Lakota West Freshman School, police say