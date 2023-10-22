Threat of Russian UAV attacks in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, air defence network activated

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the evening of 22 October due to the threat of Russian drone attacks.

Source: Air Raid Alert Map; Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram, Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: The air-raid warning was issued at around 21:03 Kyiv time.

Later, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on the threat of UAV attacks.

Quote Air Force: "Attention! Threat of drone attacks in Kyiv Oblast."

Updated: At 22:12, an air-raid warning was issued in the capital too.

Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that an air defence network was activated on the outskirts of Kyiv.

In Kyiv, the all-clear was given at 23:01, and in Kyiv Oblast - at 23:06.

Background:

On 21-22 October, Russian forces launched two assault UAVs from the northern direction. Ukraine’s Air Force was not able to shoot them down.

The Russians launched the production of unidentified drones using engines from AliExpress, and they pose a threat, Ukraine's Air Force Spokesman Yurii Ihnat claimed.

