Threat of severe weather, flash flooding continues Tuesday across North Texas

James Hartley
·1 min read

North Texans should expect continued heavy rainfall Tuesday and heading into Wednesday morning with storms moving in from west Texas, bringing the possibility of flooding.

Rain that arrived overnight Tuesday is expected to continue into Wendesday as the flash flood threat increases, the Nation Weather Service in Fort Worth warned early Tuesday morning.

The forecast calls for the possiblity of severe weather during the day Tuesday across North Texas, with that threat of severe storms decreasing heading into the evening.

Heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding can’t be counted out heading into the evening and night, though, as storms begin moving south and east of the area.

The service in Fort Worth has a flash flood watch in effect stretching from as far west as Stephens County to Lamar County in the east and as far south as Milam County up to the Texas-Oklahoma border.

The watch is expected to expire around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service cautions avoiding flood waters by not driving in areas that may be flooded, seeking higher ground if flooding starts in your area and getting away from any water that has submerged electronics or electrical outlets as there is a risk of electrocution.

If you are driving, it is important to remember that flood waters may be higher than they appear.

