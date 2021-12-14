Threat on social media targets another Augusta County school; charges pending

VERONA — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office launched a third investigation Sunday night into social media posts targeting Augusta County Public Schools.

The Sheriff's Office was made aware of the most recent threat at 7 p.m. Sunday, a press release said. By 1 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office, working with Augusta County Public Schools, identified the suspect, a juvenile from the Staunton area.

The social media post reportedly targeted Stuarts Draft Middle School, the release said.

“We were able to determine very quickly who posted the information, that the students were not in immediate danger, and that schools within Augusta County could operate as normal on Monday," said Sheriff Donald Smith. "The account was shut down immediately."

Last week, two juveniles were identified as being responsible for social media posts that reportedly targeted Beverley Manor Middle School.

The latest release said all juveniles involved in the social media posts that threatened Augusta County School are facing pending criminal charges of threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Threat to Stuarts Draft Middle School investigated by Sheriff's Office