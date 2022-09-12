UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to threats against San Angelo ISD

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in connection to threats that were made on social media toward San Angelo ISD over the weekend, according to a release from the San Angelo Police Department on Monday morning.

A 16-year-old male was taken into custody at a local residence and has been charged with “Terroristic Threats.” He was then transported to the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center without further incident, according to the release.

"We would like to thank the public for the numerous phone calls/messages that we received that made us aware of the social media post," the release stated. "The goal of the SAPD and the SAISD is to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for all of our students throughout the City of San Angelo.

"The SAPD and SAISD continues to highly encourage anyone with information regarding possible threats to our schools and students to contact the Police Department directly with their concerns so we can address them accordingly."

ORIGINAL STORY: San Angelo ISD alerted the public to a social media threat made Sunday evening with an announcement on the school website early Monday, indicating there will be an increased police presence at the two high school campuses in the district Monday.

“San Angelo ISD, Central High School and Lake View High School were made aware of a threat on social media. Immediately district leaders and campus administrators began an investigation in conjunction with the San Angelo Police Department. This investigation is currently ongoing, and SAISD will continue to work directly with SAPD to ensure the safety of our students.”

While school operations continued Monday as normal, the SAISD announcement stated that the “alleged suspect will not be permitted on or near an SAISD school, and both CHS and LVHS will have increased police presence today out of an abundance of caution.”

The district said it will provide an update to parents at the conclusion of the investigation.

The district further stated that “safety of our students is our first priority. We take all matters of this nature seriously and will follow procedures outlined in our Student Code of Conduct.”

While no suspect was named in the release, the statement indicated it was possibly a student.

“SAISD, by law, is not at liberty to publicly disclose the names of students or disciplinary actions taken,” according to the release.

“We appreciate the collaborative effort between the school and law enforcement. SAISD encourages everyone to report threats of any kind to a district or school official, local law enforcement, or report the concern on our district StayAlert link on the SAISD website. Student reports will be kept confidential,” the release stated.

