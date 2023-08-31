Threat of violence against West Park High in Roseville prompts lockdown
West Park High School in Roseville was placed on lockdown Thursday due to unspecified threats of violence. The threat was found during the first and second periods.
West Park High School in Roseville was placed on lockdown Thursday due to unspecified threats of violence. The threat was found during the first and second periods.
The 29-year-old recently called his actions in the altercation a "boneheaded mistake."
Trump's Georgia election interference case will be livestreamed on YouTube.
The Cleveland Guardians added three pitchers Thursday, while the Cincinnati Reds picked up two outfielders.
Did you know your gender may impact your car insurance rates? If you’re wondering which gender pays more for car insurance, here’s what to know.
Volition, the studio behind the Saints Row series, has closed with immediate effect. The Red Faction developer said in a statement that the shutdown was a result of restructuring at parent company Embracer Group.
Give your home the refresh it deserves with up to 70% off furniture, rugs, patio sets, cookware and more.
Fred Zinkie breaks down the final days of Week 21 for fantasy baseball managers.
The former president will face a series of criminal and civil proceedings between now and Election Day 2024.
It traps over 99.97% of odors, smoke, dust and other nasties. Get one for nearly 40% off.
“I’ll take ‘THINGS THAT DON’T NEED TO EXIST FOR 100.'"
Beat the holiday rush with a Dyson stick vacuum for $200 off, a 65" smart TV for under $400 and more discounted goodies.
Favorites from Tory Burch, Spanx, Adidas, Casper and more are up to 60% off. Add to cart now before someone else does!
Dollar General's profit margin slid in part due to higher shrink costs. Five Below also highlighted elevated theft during its earnings call.
From permanent structures to portable options, there's a plant-nurturing solution for everyone.
From Apple to Zappos, here's where you can save big before the long weekend.
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ was a surprise hit when it launched last summer, breathing new life into the old-school 2D beat-em-up formula. Now there’s some new paid DLC to entice players back into the sewers. The ‘Dimension Shellshock’ update was released today and brings new characters and a new game mode.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic wants the central bank to hold rates at current levels until inflation gets down to the Fed's 2% target.
With meal time about to return indoors, here's your chance to bring Our Place to Your Place.
Just over a month after it declared bankruptcy, e-bike maker VanMoof has found a new home. Lavoie, the electric scooter division of McLaren Applied, has agreed to buy VanMoof and make investments in it to grow the business.