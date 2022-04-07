Threat of violence at Bristol Central High School, police say

Police said they are investigating a social media threat of violence at Bristol Central High School.

The violence would target both students and staff, and was threatened to take place Thursday or Friday, police said early Thursday. Police did not elaborate about what type of threat or where it showed up online.

Classes were not canceled as a result of the threat, but police said, “there will be an increased police presence at all Bristol schools until further notice.”

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.

