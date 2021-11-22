After threat of violence at Staunton High School, police report arrest of 15-year-old

Staunton High School

STAUNTON — Police took a 15-year-old male into custody Sunday following a threat of violence involving students at Staunton High School, per a press release.

The juvenile has been charged with four violations involving threats of death or bodily injury to a person, the release said.

According to Staunton Police, the juvenile is being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Staunton City Schools superintendent Garett Smith sent an email to school families Sunday regarding the situation.

“Today we became aware of a school threat from a Staunton High School student,” Smith wrote in the email. “We've worked with our partners from the Staunton Police Department throughout the day to investigate the situation.”

Staunton Police said in the release that it “will continue to work with Staunton City School officials to ensure a safe learning environment for all students, staff and teachers at the high school.”

Smith wrote in his email that school officials feel that the situation is resolved.

“We appreciate community members who contacted law enforcement and school authorities and alerted us to this situation,” Smith wrote.

Police ask that anyone with additional information about this incident contact the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

