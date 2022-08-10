He threatened to shoot up the crowd, but someone shot him to death first, West Palm police say

WEST PALM BEACH — A man allegedly threatened to "shoot the crowd up" during a fight in West Palm Beach on Sunday night. Before he could, police say another man pulled out a gun and shot him to death.

West Palm Beach Police said a brawl between two women escalated into a fight involving about 20 people along the 800 block of Fourth Street, between Douglass and Division avenues, at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher that a 22-year-old man grabbed a short-barreled rifle from his car and threatened to fire into the crowd.

People confronted him, police said, but he didn't drop the gun. A 32-year-old man, who has a state concealed-carry permit, fired his own weapon and struck the young man. First responders pronounced the younger man dead at the scene.

Police have not released the names of the gunman or the decedent, citing a 2018 Florida constitutional amendment modeled after California's Marsy's Law that guarantees crime victims' a right to privacy.

The man who fired the fatal shot remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives, police wrote. There were no charges pending against him as of Tuesday afternoon.

The death is the 59th homicide in Palm Beach County during 2020, according to a Palm Beach Post database.

