He threatened U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert online. How a South Florida man fared in court.

WEST PALM BEACH — A South Florida man who pleaded guilty last year to making online threats against the outspoken Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg imposed the sentence on Matthew Lee Comiskey, 39, during a hearing Thursday at the Paul G. Rogers federal courthouse in West Palm Beach.

Rosenberg instructed Comiskey, a one-time Delray Beach-area resident who now resides in Broward County, to surrender voluntarily in August, when his sentence will begin. The judge also ordered that Comiskey be placed on one year of probation upon his release from custody.

In the schools: Lake Worth Middle principal 'shuffled' into new job after racist parking lot confrontation

Tweets targeted Lauren Boebert's support for Second Amendment

Comiskey pleaded guilty in October 2022 to one count of making an interstate threat after federal authorities charged him with sending threatening tweets to Boebert, a staunch gun-rights advocate from western Colorado serving her second term in Congress.

He was indicted months earlier on five counts after prosecutors alleged that Comiskey sent a series of threatening messages to Boebert, referencing guns and her support of the Second Amendment.

Matthew Lee Comiskey's tweets threatened the safety of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., seen here in June 2022 speaking as members of the House Second Amendment Caucus criticize a series of Democratic measure to curb gun violence in the wake of the mass shootings at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery in Buffalo, N.Y.

“Don’t worry Lauren, someone is coming soon to show your face the 2nd amendment in practice with a copper jacket. Enjoy,” Comiskey wrote in one message on Twitter while living in Palm Beach County, according to court records.

During Thursday's hearing, Comiskey read a prepared statement in which he apologized for his actions and told the court he let "personal emotions get in the way of my common sense." His mother spoke on his behalf, describing the acts as out of character.

West Palm waterfront: City chooses Boat Show-backed company to build a $16 million Flagler Drive marina

Judge rejects appeal for shorter prison sentence, house arrest

Dr. Michael Brannon, a psychologist who testified on behalf of the defense, told the court that his evaluations placed Comiskey in the lowest category in terms of presenting a risk to others.

Rosenberg granted a defense motion for a downward variance from the minimum sentencing guideline, but rejected a request that Comiskey be given a prison sentence of one month followed by a period of house arrest.

Prior to the judge's ruling, Comiskey faced a minimum of 24 months. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining four counts of the same charge.

"I think it was a case in which the judge did the best she could to fashion a fair sentence," defense attorney Michael B. Cohen said after the hearing.

"It's just very unfortunate that Mr. Comiskey has to do jail time. I understand the need for deterrent generally but, in this particular case, it was just a kind, good man who made a big mistake."

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: South Florida man sentenced for online threats to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert