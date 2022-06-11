Threatening call leads to police presence at Collins Middle School

Jun. 10—SALEM — Salem police will be at the Collins Middle School throughout the day on Friday "out of an abundance of caution" after an anonymous caller threatened a shooting at the school, police announced.

Police said they received a series of anonymous 911 calls early Friday morning, including the alleged threat "to stage a shooting attack" and various false reports of shots fired, profanity and hang-ups.

Multiple police officers were seen at the school this morning prior to the start of classes.

"The department was already in a heightened security stance at Salem schools due to events elsewhere in the country," police said. "The department assesses the threat as not credible, but out of an abundance of caution, and due in part to our ongoing concern for our schools, we have assigned a police presence throughout the day to Collins and further increased our overall coverage of all schools in Salem."

Police said an investigation is underway into the source of these calls.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis