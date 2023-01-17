Threatening Facebook comments leads to man’s arrest for murder

Facebook comments led to a man’s murder arrest, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said Darnell Appling was found shot to death with multiple gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. on December 29, 2022 near a grocery store on North Watkins Avenue.

Lamarcus Smith was charged with first-degree murder.

Police were then sent screenshots of Facebook comments made by the profile of “KashSt Mack” telling Appling to “Put you (expletive) on a leash before some happened to you,”.

Investigators determined that profile belonged to 24-year-old Lamarcus Smith. Smith then turned himself in on aggravated assault charges days later, according to police.

Smith confirmed that “KashSt Mack” was hit Facebook page but claimed to be with a woman the night of Appling’s death, police said.

When MPD searched that woman’s house, officers said they found two Taurus 9mm handguns, the same type of gun used to kill Appling, according to police.

When questioned, that woman told police that Smith confessed to her that he stole her gun and used it to shoot and kill Appling, court records show.

Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

