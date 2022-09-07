Threatening graffiti discovered at 2 Sequim schools

Sequim police are investigating after Helen Haller Elementary and Sequim Middle School were tagged with threatening messages over the weekend.

The graffiti was found on Sunday. One photo KIRO 7 received read on a building “be ready” with a swastika sign next to it. On another school district building, the message read, “Sandy Hook 2.”

District superintendent Regan Nickels sent out a notice to families letting them know that the messages were painted on two exterior walls at the elementary school and on three windows at the middle school.

While the messages were concerning, Nickels told parents on Tuesday, “After review of evidence collected thus far, it has been decided that school will reopen tomorrow (Wednesday, September 7th) across the district with an increased law enforcement presence at and around all of our campuses out of an abundance of caution.”

He said that any threat to the students and schools is taken seriously and investigated.

Sequim Police Department Deputy Chief Mike Hill told the Sequim Gazette that the messages looked related, as they were the same paint color.

By Tuesday afternoon, the graffiti at the elementary school had been removed.

The superintendent told families and staff that a theme of “If you see something, say something” is critical.

Police and district officials are asking anyone with information about the threatening graffiti to call the central office at 360-582-3260 or call police at 360-683-7227.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance to find those responsible, as no arrests have been made.

