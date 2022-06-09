Threatening graffiti and live bullets found in Dighton-Rehoboth bathroom

DIGHTON — The Dighton and Rehoboth police departments are jointly investigating after threatening graffiti and live bullets were found in a bathroom at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School Wednesday.

"At this time police do not believe there is a specific, credible threat or danger to the school community," a post Wednesday afternoon said on the Dighton Police Department website.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Dighton and Rehoboth police responded to the D-R high school after receiving a report that two live rounds of ammunition had been found by a student inside a boy’s bathroom, the post said. The student reported the ammunition to the school administration.

School officials immediately notified the Dighton and Rehoboth police departments and a joint investigation was launched.

The school was placed in lockdown and mutual aid K-9 units from the Rehoboth, Dartmouth, Fall River and Providence police departments responded to the scene along with a K-9 unit from the Bristol County Sherriff’s Office to search the school.

No other suspicious items were found within the school during the K-9 search of the building, the post said.

The lockdown was lifted at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Then, approximately two minutes after the lockdown was lifted, a faulty smoke detector sounded off the fire alarm and all students were safely evacuated from the building, the post said. A police presence was with students outside of the building at all times until students and staff were allowed to safely return to the building about 20 minutes later.

This incident follows a report of threatening graffiti that was found inside the same boy’s bathroom at the high school Tuesday.

The school was placed into lockdown Tuesday out of an abundance of caution a police responded to the scene to investigate, however, the threat Tuesday was deemed not credible, the post said.

Both incidents are actively being investigated by Dighton and Rehoboth police and police are investigating to determine if the incidents are related.

“The safety of our school students and staff is our top priority and we will do everything we can to thoroughly investigate these threats,” Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald said.

“We would like to remind the community that we take all threats such as these seriously as they are a huge disruption to our school community and we will pursue this until charges are filed.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Dighton Police at 508-669-6711 or contact school officials.

The incidents come in the wake of the devastating mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas elementary school on May 24 that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

