A threatening husband, missing goats, a dog lost for days: Police calls involving Rep. Lauren Boebert's home

Lauren Boebert. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The local sheriff's office has gotten at least four calls on or by Boebert's family since 2018.

In one, a neighbor reported Boebert's husband driving over his mailbox and being threatening.

In others, the Colorado lawmaker was calling to report that her animals had gone missing.

The Garfield Sheriff's Department was called on or by Rep. Lauren Boebert's family in Silt, Colorado, at least four times since 2018 for incidents ranging from an "irrational" husband to wayward animals.

Most recently, a neighbor called 911 on Lauren Boebert's husband, Jayson, on August 4, after the neighbor accused Jayson of threatening him and running over his mailbox. The man told the dispatcher that Jayson Boebert was looking to fight "everyone in the neighborhood" after a neighbor asked his son to stop speeding down the street in a dune buggy.

During the call, the neighbor can be heard yelling expletives at Jayson Boebert, who he said was actively trying to run over his mailbox in his pickup truck.

"This guy Jayson Boebert is as dumb as a post, but this guy is so irrational," the neighbor said in the 911 call reviewed by Insider. "I'm sure he's loaded to the hilts. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. He's loaded. They all have guns."

When the sheriff arrived on scene, the neighbors agreed to work it out and neither party filed charges.

Listen to the call here.

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz · Mailbox

Boebert, a blustering, gun-toting member of Congress, was also the subject of a call to the sheriff's office in March, when a woman discovered an old video circulating on social media in which Boebert has her face covered with a red bandana, displays a gun, and makes references to "liberals" imposing mask mandates.

The caller questions why nobody has taken action against Boebert for the tweet.

"I don't know how this lawmaker is getting away with posting a video insinuating shooting people over mask mandates," she said. "She is literally threatening to use the gun that she is showing on her waist to take care of people, the liberals, over mask mandates."

In the video, which made its rounds over a year before the call was made, Boebert says she doesn't think "liberals thought this whole mask thing through."

"They forgot to consider us conservative 2a folks," she said, flashing a pistol on her hip. "Because you better believe I'm coming with my Springfield X-DS."

The dispatcher told the caller he would look for an address for Boebert and the department would determine if it had jurisdiction to respond to the report.

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz · Video on Twitter

Aside from those calls, the family made a few mundane calls of their own to report their missing animals and a brush fire on their property.

On April 5, 2019, Boebert's son Tyler called to report a "huge" fire that started when they were burning weeds on their property.

On August 13, 2018, Lauren called the sheriff's office herself to report that her four goats — including a white female that was pregnant — were missing.

"They never leave the house and we can't find them anywhere," she said.

Two months later, Lauren Boebert called again to report that her collarless golden retriever had been missing for two days and she was wondering if anyone had picked it up. She told the dispatcher at the time she was still missing one goat, but believed a coyote may have eaten it.

Read the original article on Insider