Threatening letter aimed at Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg as Trump tries to whip up protests

The New York prosecutor overseeing a hush money investigation involving Donald Trump was the target of a threatening letter Friday, as the former president continued to rally supporters to protest possible law enforcement action against him.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the letter, which contained an undisclosed substance, "was immediately contained."

The New York Police Department unit and the city's Department of Environmental Protection "determined there was no dangerous substance," the spokesperson said.

The incident comes as Trump has sought to whip up opposition to the district attorney who is believed to be close to making a charging decision following a years-long investigation into a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 campaign to silence her about an alleged affair years before with Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in October.

Trump has denied the affair, though he caused a stir last weekend when he falsely declared he expected to be arrested in the case Tuesday, which did not occur.

The former president dramatically escalated the extreme rhetoric this week, describing the district attorney as an "animal," backed by billionaire Democratic donor George Soros.

His repeated calls for protests have carried the echo of similar calls prior to the Capitol assault of Jan. 6, 2021, prompting law enforcement authorities this week to increase security around strategic locations in New York and Washington, D.C.

Trump's appeals for demonstrations also come as he prepares to host a political rally in Waco, Texas, the site of a deadly conflagration 30 years ago following a law enforcement siege at a Branch Davidian compound.

The botched raid left nearly 80 people dead, and became a rallying cry for anti-government extremists.

Contributing: David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alvin Bragg target of threatening letter as Trump urges protests