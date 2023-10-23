threatening message aimed at lewiston high school

TechCrunch

Google's gunning for Duolingo with a new Google Search feature designed to help people practice -- and improve -- their English speaking skills. Rolling out over the next few days for Search on Android devices in Argentina, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Venezuela, with more countries and languages to come in the future, the new feature will provide interactive speaking practice for language learners translating to or from English, Google writes in a blog post. "Google Search is already a valuable tool for language learners, providing translations, definitions, and other resources to improve vocabulary," reads the the post, attributed to Google Research director Christian Plagemann and product manager Katya Cox.