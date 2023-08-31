Threatening phone calls prompt sheriff to increase security at MCHS

MARTIN COUNTY — Martin County Sheriff's deputies stepped up security at Martin County High School this week after a series of threats were made over the phone to the school.

The school received three anonymous phone calls to its main phone number making threats, said Jennifer DeShazo, a spokesperson for Martin County School District.

MCSO: Martin County High School teacher solicited sexual material from student

School staff answered the phone each time during the early morning hours of the past three days and the caller made various threats, including "I'm going to shoot up the school" and "I'm going to shoot that (expletive)," she said.

Sheriff's investigators believe the same person made the phone calls, according to a voice message from the Sheriff's Office for students and parents.

The message said the calls came from a blocked number, making the origin difficult to trace.

The Sheriff's Office is increasing support for schools throughout the county, DeShazo said, but Martin County High School is the sole school that has received threats.

Investigators said they are still working to track the caller and consulting with the FBI. Similar calls have been made in neighboring counties, according to the voice message.

This is the second incident reported this school year to prompt a Sheriff's Office response. Last week, sheriff's investigators arrested former automotive teacher Antonio Capilupi, who was charged with possession of child pornography and solicitation of a minor.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Martin County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the anonymous calls case to call 772-220-7060.

