Threatening social media post targets Duplin, Pitt, Wayne County school districts, juvenile arrested

A 13-year-old Wayne County juvenile has been arrested in connection to a threat made on social media Wednesday against several schools in area districts.

According to a Wednesday morning Facebook post from the Greenville Police Department, a threatening social media post that spread across numerous school districts in the surrounding area appears to have originated in Wayne County and a 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with it.

The department went on to say the post has since been modified to include various school names within the Pitt County school district and beyond, including Duplin County Schools.

"While we do not believe the threats are credible, and the person responsible for the original post is in custody, we are still looking into who may have modified the original post, as they too will be held accountable," the Greenville Police Department added. "Despite the fact we believe the post to be a hoax, you can expect to see an added law enforcement presence at area schools as extra reassurance for students, staff and parents. The safety of our children is of the utmost importance to us and is something we take very seriously."

The Duplin County Sheriff's Office also made a Facebook post Wednesday saying law enforcement was notified immediately about the threat and are investigating the matter, adding they too are putting extra security measures in place.

The post went on to say that Sheriff Stratton Stokes and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Duplin County Schools, Duplin County Board of Education and supporting law enforcement agencies for their expeditious response.

"We would also like to thank those individuals who reported this information," the post said. "The safety of our school community is one of our top priorities and threats are taken very seriously. Anyone guilty of making threats will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. We remind everyone to report any suspicious behavior, or threats to authorities."

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office also posted similarly about the incident on Facebook saying there would also be extra security at their county schools as all threats are taken seriously, hoax or not.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@jdnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Threatening social media post targets Duplin, Pitt, Wayne County school districts, juvenile arrested