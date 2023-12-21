After threatening to stop transporting Wake special-ed students, company leader relents

Lucas Transportation is backing away from its threat to end service for 250 Wake County special-education students in March.

Zell Lucas, president of Lucas Transportation, announced at Tuesday’s school board meeting that he was giving 90-day notice of termination of his company’s special-education transportation contract. But on Wednesday, Lucas took back that verbal contract termination, saying he had spoken out in frustration of his dealings with Wake.

“I am not planning to leave,” Lucas said in an interview Wednesday. “I am going to stay for the sake of my family.”

The change of heart was welcome news for the school system, which was scrambling to arrange transportation for the students served by Lucas.

“Upon learning yesterday evening that Lucas Transportation intends to cease providing services going forward, our staff immediately began exploring other options to transport these students,” the district said in a statement Wednesday, before Lucas took back the contract termination.

“We are confident that all impacted riders will receive uninterrupted transportation service for the remainder of the school year. Staff will communicate with families directly about any changes in service provider.”

Shortage of drivers to transport students

Wake is paying $20.8 million this school year to five companies to transport around 3,000 “exceptional children.” This group consists of special-needs, homeless and Pre-K students who can’t ride the traditional yellow school buses.

These students ride to school in a variety of vehicles, including cars, sport utility vehicles, mini-vans and mini-buses.

Like with the yellow school buses, the companies that transport special-education students have also had problems finding enough drivers. As a result, Wake is paying families of 540 “exceptional children” a stipend to provide their own transportation this school year.

Lucas Transportation is getting paid $1.2 million to transport 250 students. Lucas Transportation used to be Wake’s largest transportation vendor.

Wake shifts to a national company

Lucas Transportation has been transporting Wake students for 37 years.

Lucas told the school board this week that the first 20 years were good. But since then, he said, conditions have gotten worse.

In March 2010, Lucas had announced he’d have to shut down in a little over a week because Wake’s new contract had put him on the verge of financial collapse. Other transportation vendors had also complained about how Wake was cutting costs during what later came to be known as the Great Recession.

A deal was reached to keep Lucas transporting 774 students.

At this week’s board meeting, Lucas accused the district’s transportation department of trying to replace local companies with national vendors.

Student Transportation of America, whose headquarters is in New Jersey, was one of the new companies brought in by Wake in 2019. The company is now paid $13.9 million a year to do most of the special-needs transportation.

Wake’ statement did not address Lucas’ complaints about how the district works with local transportation vendors.

Lucas takes back contract termination

The company’s contract gives Lucas the ability to terminate it with 90 days notice. As he made the termination announcement, Lucas told the school board he hated doing it because “so many of our children with special needs lose.”

“I don’t know if this has ever been done before or not to come before the school board and give their resignation, saying this is it,” Lucas said during Tuesday’s public comment. “But please I ask you this, please pay attention to our kids with special needs.”

But on Wednesday, Lucas said he talked the situation over with his family, who wanted him to continue the contract. Despite his verbal comments, Lucas said he had never submitted written notice of the contract termination.

Lucas said he intends to retire as company president but his family will continue running the business.