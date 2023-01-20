Threatening video locks down Vian schools; suspect in custody

Jan. 19—A video posted to social media containing "vulgar, racially-threatening language" recently placed one school district on lockdown.

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. addressed the public in regard to an incident that resulted in a lockdown at Vian Public Schools on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Lane received a call around 11:15 a.m. about what he called a "disturbing video" posted to social media.

"This video had vulgar, racially-threatening language and showed a man pointing what looked to be an AR-15 rifle toward the camera, and then placing a mask over his face while the text words said, 'Heading to the big V,'" Lane said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff immediately called Vian Public Schools and Vian police and advised them to put the school on lockdown. In the meantime, the man was identified as Hunter Layne Craighead, of Fort Smith, Arkansas.

"Once I was able to find a possible location of Mr. Craighead, we had Fort Smith police go to the residence to try and contact him, to which they advised us that they were not able to locate him," Lane said.

Deputies with the SCSO were told to Craighead's residence in Fort Smith to meet with Lane.

"Once there, we were able to locate Mr. Craighead, who was still in possession of the AR-15 rifle from the video. At that time, Mr. Craighead was fully cooperative and apologetic," Lane said.

Craighead was arrested for an outstanding warrant and held for Sequoyah County's new charges.

Lane thanked parents and the residents of Vian for their patience and understanding during the "hectic and stressful" day.

"I know you wanted to rush to the school to get your babies out of there, I would have felt the same way," he said.

He also explained how there are strict protocols when it comes to locking down a school.

"I told our officers to let no one in and no one out, and my deputies, Vian police, [the Oklahoma Highway Patrol], and the school all followed this perfectly today," he said.

According to online court records, Craighead was charged with threaten to perform act of violence Jan. 19.