ThreatModeler Announces New Patent for IaC-Assist

·2 min read

First of its kind, ThreatModeler’s newly patented technology solution makes the IaC-Assist a proprietary technology - allowing users to truly shift left.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. --News Direct-- ThreatModeler Software, Inc

ThreatModeler, a leader in securing cloud infrastructure from design to deployment, today announced the issuance of their newest patent, which makes the IaC-Assist a proprietary technology. The patent, US Patent No. 20220004645A1, has been issued and granted as of April 26, 2022.

With IaC-Assist, any user can truly shift left as it relates to implementing security within the code. Users can identify, review, and mitigate security flaws while writing the code in real-time - with simply the click of a button and without leaving their coding environment. IaC-Assist creates a more time and cost-efficient solution to the build process, saving developers the hours it would have taken to build designs and review its security.

“Our patented solution, IaC-Assist, reduces threat drift from code to cloud and gives users a simple and efficient solution in truly shifting left,” said Archie Agarwal, Founder and CEO, ThreatModeler. “This patented technology is the only solution in the industry that helps you build threat models from your IDE itself and updates the threat model as you update the code. We’re excited to have these streamlined capabilities patented and available to users.”

This patented technology solution is the first of its kind that helps to reduce threats from code to cloud. Users can implement the technology as a processor-executed method of generating a threat model from a code file. The system can analyze the code file, identify properties associated with the resources included in the code file, and generate a threat model based on the resources determined as a security threat.

This technology addresses industry pain points by giving tools for security teams to work more collaboratively with the development organizations. Additionally, instead of adding more steps to the build and deploy process, this technology fits within the existing process and enables developers to build security within the code with the least amount of time lost.

To learn more about this new patent and ThreatModeler technology, please visit here.

About ThreatModeler Software, Inc.

ThreatModeler Software, Inc. 's suite of products empowers DevOps to measure their threat drift from code to cloud. With a fraction of the time and cost tied to other tools, users can design, build and validate threat drift from development to deployment. Teams can instantly visualize their attack surface, understand security requirements and prioritize steps to mitigate threats. CISOs can make critical security-driven business decisions to scale their infrastructure for growth.

