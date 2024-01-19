Threats against Amish family prompt arrest of Clare man

Jan. 19—MANISTEE — A Clare man was arrested and charged with two felonies after he allegedly threatened an Amish family as they were on their way home from church, Michigan State Police reported.

Charles Rogers Sensing, 47, of Clare, was arraigned Wednesday in the 85th District Court in Manistee for one felony count of ethnic intimidation and one felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.

Those records show his bond was set at 10 percent of $10,000.

The charges stem from an investigation that began on Aug. 7, 2023, when a husband and wife told state troopers at the Kaleva Detachment that they received threats while traveling down Healy Lake Road with their baby.

Lt. Derrick Carroll said the family had recently moved to the area, and took a fellow church member's suggestion for the new route home after church.

The family was stopped in their tracks by Sensing who was wielding a large knife and trying to get them to stop, police said.

The husband stopped his buggy, not thinking anything bad would happen, when Sensing warned them that if they ever traveled that road again, there would be "big problems," state police said.

Later, the victims learned that Sensing has allegedly threatened other Amish people in the area, according to Carroll.

When a trooper interviewed Sensing about the incident, he expressed hatred toward the Amish and made some unreported remarks as to what he would do if they didn't stay away from him.

The state police report was then turned over to the Manistee County Prosecutor's Office, which authorized an arrest warrant for Sensing on Dec. 28, 2023.

According to officials, Sensing was unable to afford bond and remains in custody at the Manistee County Jail.