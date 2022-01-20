Threats against Denton high schools may have been connected to others in Texas

Two people who were detained Wednesday after high schools in Denton were placed on lockdown when authorities received a threatening phone call have been cleared of suspicion after cooperating with investigators, police said.

A student at Denton High School and a non-student at Ryan High School were detained for questioning while the schools were on lockdown, but neither had weapons and both cooperated with police, according to an evening news release from Denton police.

Police did not release any information about the two people detained, including what reason, if any, the non-student had for being at Ryan High School.

Lockdowns started at Denton High School and Ryan High School around 10 a.m. Wednesday after police said someone called in a threat to 911. The caller demanded the evacuation of Denton High School and threatened a shooting would take place if that was not done, police said. Investigators believed Ryan High also might be impacted by the threat.

Guyer High School, Calhoun Middle School and Newton Rayzor Elementary were also put on lockout as a precaution due to their proximity to the schools that were threatened.

Police search the two threatened school campuses twice and found no weapons at either school. The lockdowns ended around noon.

A police spokesperson told the Star-Telegram the threat is being investigated for possible connections to others made in at least two other Texas school districts and that some of the threats at the other districts may have been made over the messaging app Snapchat, but said nothing had been confirmed.

The FBI is involved in the investigation, according to the release.

Police said students, employees and parents at Denton schools can expect an increased police presence on and around campuses this week.

“We understand these types of threats generate a great deal of fear and anxiety for everyone involved,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 940-349-8181.