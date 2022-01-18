Threats against public officials can't be tolerated

Thank you for reporting the death threats against Rep. Tarra Simons of Washington’s 23rd District.

These threats are unacceptable and must be investigated, charges filed, and the perpetrators tried and sentenced to the full extent of the law.

We cannot allow our public officials to be intimidated with death threats to them or their families. An attack on public officials is an attack on democracy itself, and therefore an attack on all of us.

The Sun reported that the Kitsap County Sheriff's office is investigating. But these crimes may need the involvement of the FBI since the sources may be far from Kitsap County.

These threats were made against the Representative on social media. Since death threats violate the terms on service on social media sites, these sites must investigate the sources of the threats, terminate them permanently from their sites, and report the results of their investigations to law enforcement.

Vigorous debate is essential for democracy. Threatening or intimidating public officials cannot be tolerated.

Jeffrey M. Brown, Bainbridge Island

