Threats against Visalia, Hanford schools prompt investigation

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Threats made toward schools in Visalia and Hanford are currently being investigated, the Visalia and Hanford police departments announced.

Hanford officers say schools in different parts of the state have also received the same threats on Wednesday.

According to Visalia Police, officers received information related to a verbal threat made by a student at St. Paul’s School.

Visalia Police Officers immediately responded to the school. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were contacted and immediately began the investigation.

At the same time, on Wednesday afternoon, the Hanford Police Department said they received reports of threatening emails sent to school officials throughout Kings County. They learned other area law enforcement agencies received the same reports.

Hanford detectives say they have been in contact with school officials and are actively investigating the origin and credibility of the threats. At this time, detectives do not have any information to suggest the threats are credible.

“We are working this case from several different angles,” said Hanford Police Chief

Stephanie Huddleston. “We will dedicate all appropriate resources to the investigation.

Until it concludes, we urge students, parents, and school staff to remain calm and carry on

their normal routines.”

Visalia officers say that while the threat is assessed as non-credible and poses no imminent danger to the school, the safety of the children remains our utmost priority.

This is an ongoing investigation.

