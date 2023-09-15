Threats to area schools, homecomings are hoaxes, according to police and school officials

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nonspecific threats to nonspecific high schools and homecomings found their way to Lafayette and West Lafayette high schools and police. The threats are not believed to be credible, according to news releases from both school districts.

"We have no reason to believe this has anything to do with our county or local schools," stated a news release published by West Lafayette schools and the West Lafayette Police Department.

"The message language mirrors threats made at a Texas high school, and the author of the post was arrested last week," according to the West Side's news release.

"That was a Snapchat that originated in Texas and has been shared thousands of times," Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman said. "It has nothing to do with us."

Les Huddle, Lafayette schools' superintendent, published a statement Friday morning to parents and the community.

"This morning, the Lafayette School Corporation was made aware of a social media post that is circulating, which serves as a reminder that we take any potential or perceived threats made against our schools and students very seriously," Huddle said in his statement.

"This post — which the Lafayette Police Department has determined is not credible — concerns potential violence in conjunction with homecoming-related activities," Huddle said.

"It was a vague reference," West Lafayette Police Chief Troy Harris said about the threat. "They made a reference about homecoming.

"There's no local tie that we're aware of," Harris said.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office was the first to receive notification of the vague threats and passed it along to the schools and police agencies in the county, according to the West Side's news release.

The threat was taken seriously until it was proven to be a hoax, according to both news releases, which also noted that safety at schools is the districts' highest priority.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Officials, police say threats to schools, homecomings are hoaxes