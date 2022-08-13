Threats of bombing, shooting lead to evacuations in Portsmouth, NH

A Portsmouth, NH neighborhood was evacuated Friday night as police investigated a possible explosive device near a local church.

Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. for a person who had placed an explosive device in a trash can near the North Church in Market Square. The person also allegedly threatened to use a gun in Market Square.

Police established a perimeter around the trash can and evacuated the area. The Bomb Squad conducted multiple sweeps of the scene and determined there was no explosive device shortly after midnight, according to police.

The threat was the second incident in Portsmouth to require a large police response Friday night.

Police say earlier that evening, they responded to a “car meetup” that had about 600 cars and 1,000 to 1,500 people in attendance.

“We realize there were some concerns about vehicles speeding and driving erratically and we would like to make it clear that we made every attempt to enforce motor vehicle laws and safe operation of these vehicles,” Portsmouth Police said in a statement.

Police did not say the two incidents were related.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW