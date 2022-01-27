Threats charge the latest of many allegations against Mankato man

Jan. 26—MANKATO — A Mankato man who was charged with threatening a neighbor this summer is now accused of threatening another man.

Ricky Lee Mays, 47, was charged with felony threats and gross misdemeanor assault by causing fear of bodily harm Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A man recently reported Mays had been calling him a snitch since he previously had called police over a confrontation with Mays.

The man said he ran into Mays in downtown Mankato on Jan. 14 and Mays told him: "I will put you in the hospital." The man also heard Mays say something about "killing," according to a court complaint.

The complainant said he is scared of Mays and has nightmares about being assaulted.

Mays already was facing another set of threats and assault charges filed in July. He allegedly told a neighbor to get off his floor in the Walnut Towers apartment building and threatened to stab the man.

Mays was released from jail following those charges without having to pay any bail.

Mays also has pending gross misdemeanor assault charges after he allegedly punched two people in downtown Mankato in June. He was released without any bail in that case.

He also is the subject of two investigations that may result in misdemeanor assault by causing fear charges, court documents say.

In 2019 Mays stabbed a man in the arm with a small knife during a confrontation in downtown Mankato. The other man needed stitches. Mays was charged with felony assault but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to two days in jail already served and no probation.

He has not been arrested in the latest threats case. He was issued a summons to make a first court appearance in April.