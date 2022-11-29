Threats followed by fire set in garage

Nov. 28—A death threat note followed by an arson fire in a garage in the Lake Tansi area are now subject of a sheriff's office investigation, according to a report filed by Lake Tansi Police.

The latest incident was reported Nov. 20 when a Buffalo Dr. resident told authorities he was watching television with his wife when he started smelling smoke coming from the area of an attached garage.

The man told investigators that he went to investigate and found a cardboard box full of dishes on fire, according to LTP Sgt. Austin Keanan's report. The homeowner was able to rake the box and contents out onto the driveway where the fire was extinguished

No damage was reported to the residence and Cumberland County Fire Department officials were joined at the scene by sheriff's deputies and Investigators Kobe Cox and Tom Howard.

During the resulting probe, investigators were told that there had been a "falling out" with a family member about a year ago and that since that time, the family started receiving death threats and notes. One note was quoted as stating, "I'm going to kill you and your wife," according to the report.

Investigation is continuing.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com