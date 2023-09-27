Threats and gun photo online lead to Placer High School lockdown; Auburn teen arrested

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy after threatening messages and a photo of a gun posted on social media prompted a campus lockdown Tuesday at an Auburn high school.

Placer High School administrators on Tuesday afternoon received information indicating that a person who is not a student at the school was on campus and could pose a potential threat, the Placer Union High School District announced in a news release. It was students at the school who notified administrators.

Officers were called to Placer High for a report of a person possibly armed on the campus, according to the Auburn Police Department. The campus was placed on a precautionary lockdown at 1:07 p.m. while officers searched the campus.

The officers later confirmed the person in question was no longer on campus. School district officials said the campus lockdown was lifted at 1:38 p.m. after police determined there was no threat to the students and staff.

“We are extremely grateful for the swift and thorough handling of this incident by our law enforcement partners,” school district officials said in the news release. “The safety of our students and staff is a top priority in our District. As such, our students and staff practice drills throughout the year for situations such as this. The manner in which the Placer High School students and staff handled today’s incident is to be commended.”

Police said officers later learned the 15-year-old boy had posted threatening messages and a photo of a gun on social media and was spotted on the Placer High campus around lunchtime.

Officers found the teen at his home in an unincorporated area near Auburn, where he was taken into custody. Police said the boy was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and booked at the Placer County Juvenile Hall.

The Police Department commended the students for informing school staff about the alleged threats. Police officials asked parents speak to their children about using social media and ensure their children feel comfortable talking to their parents about “concerning online messages.”