Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identified intruders – photo

Kyiv's law enforcement agencies identified the individuals who broke into the home of investigative journalist Yurii Nikolov in order to impede his professional duties.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: According to reports, a group of people arrived at the journalist's home, broke through the door, and attempted to intimidate him while filming the incident on mobile phones.

They turned out to be from Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts. Police conducted searches of their homes and seized material evidence, including computer equipment and mobile phones.

Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

Investigative actions against the offenders continue, and the issue of notifying them of suspicion is being resolved.

Law enforcement officers are now investigating the circumstances and motivations behind their actions.

Background:

Yurii Nikolov, an investigative journalist, claimed that on 14 January, unknown people broke into his house in an attempt to intimidate him. Anonymous Telegram channels posted a video of men knocking on his apartment door and threatening him.

Kyiv police said they had begun investigating reports of threats against the journalist.

