Threats made toward multiple CT schools as police gather at funeral of fallen officers

Multiple school districts across Connecticut were swatted on Friday as police across the state gathered in East Hartford to honor two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty.

As the joint funeral for Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy was set to begin at Rentschler Field on Friday morning, there were false reports of an active shooter at Windsor Locks Middle School and Enfield High School. Initial reports from police say the calls appear to be a part of a larger swatting incident throughout the state.

Bristol Public Schools were closed on Friday to honor the officers killed in the line of duty in a shooting on Oct. 12.

The Windsor Locks Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the middle school Friday morning and cleared the school. According to police, there were no injuries or shots fired. District schools were placed in lockdown while police investigated.

Police said investigations into the report point to a swatting incident.

The Enfield Police Department received a phone call reporting an active incident with multiple students injured at Enfield High School just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

“Concurrently, other area police departments also received similar calls for active incidents at schools in their towns,” Enfield Police said in a Facebook post.

School resource officers secured the school and began searching the facility while other officers responded, police said.

The whole school was checked and cleared. Officers did not find anything suspicious and no further reports of violence have occurred, police said. Police determined there was no credible threat to the school.

The Darien Police Department said it was aware of “several non-credible threats” toward schools in Fairfield County on Friday. Officers were stationed at schools in Darien for the rest of the day, police said.

Other unconfirmed reports included schools in Bridgeport, Stamford, Westport and Wallingford.